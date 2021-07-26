Construction to begin on Interstate 29 north of Drayton

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin, July 26 on Interstate 29, 3 miles north of Drayton. Median crossovers will be created to transition north and southbound traffic in later phases of the project.

Construction includes several phases for both northbound and southbound traffic, during which time traffic will be diverted through the median crossovers, while the existing bridges are removed and replaced with box culverts.

Phase two is currently underway. The inside lane of both north and southbound traffic will be closed to allow for the construction of the temporary median crossovers, remove the existing concrete curb, construct temporary inside guardrails, and prepare southbound I-29 lanes for head-to-head traffic.

Speed will be reduced throughout the duration of the project which is expected to be completed near the end of October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.