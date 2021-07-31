Key Housing Announces NorCal Featured Listing for August as Pacific Shores of Santa Cruz
The company is announcing the winner of its coveted featured listing for August as Pacific Shores of Santa Cruz.
Santa Cruz combines the Pacific Beach experience with the funky charm of a college town.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated short term housing service for California from Sacramento to San Diego, Santa Rosa to La Jolla, is proud to announce its August 2021 designee for Northern and Central California to be the "Pacific Shores" complex located at 1240 Shaffer Road in Santa Cruz. The funky seaside city of Santa Cruz draws both tourists and corporate travelers alike; by designating "Pacific Shores" as its featured listing for August, the company is highlighting this best-in-class complex as a short term housing "hidden gem."
— Bob Lee
“Santa Cruz combines the Pacific Beach experience with the funky charm of a college town,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “We're excited to have a new featured listing for August in Central and Northern Community, one that really is a home away from home for business and high-end tourists to Santa Cruz."
Interested persons can view the Santa Cruz property at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/pacific-shores-2/. That link explains that the complex offers 1- & 2-bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, California, bringing the California dream to corporate travelers with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city. Close to University of California Santa Cruz and the famed Beach Boardwalk – between the banks of the San Lorenzo River and the surf – Pacific Shores immerses residents in beachfront luxury. It can be a home away from home among natural splendor, near everything a busy corporate traveler might want and need on the Westside of Santa Cruz. In addition, persons who would like to browse even more properties in Santa Cruz can visit the city information page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/santa-cruz/. That page has links to more short term rentals in and around Santa Cruz plus a cornucopia of facts about the area.
FINDING CORPORATE HOUSING IN SANTA CRUZ
Santa Cruz is one of California's iconic beach towns. Home to the University of California at Santa Cruz, it is a "college town," but more than that it is both a seaside city and a suburb of Silicon Valley to the North. It's a little known fact that many tech workers choose to reside in the seaside city and commute up Highway 17 into San Jose. For corporate types who are assigned to either Santa Cruz or nearby Monterrey, it's a fun place for a short term rental. The best next step is to reach out to the experts at Key Housing to find hard-to-find corporate housing in Santa Cruz and environs.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here