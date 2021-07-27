Thumbies Introduces Sleek New Money Clip Keepsake

Thumbies' Stainless-Steel Money Clip with Fingerprint Personalization Thumbies' Stainless-Steel Money Clip with Paw Print Personalization

Keep all that you value securely in your pocket with Thumbies’ Stainless-Steel Money Clip

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbies® Inc., the creator of one-of-a-kind jewelry and keepsakes, has introduced a practical new accessory to keep your loved one by your side at all times.

Our skilled artisans in Woodstock, IL, can now personalize a stylish and compact money clip to reinvent what a print keepsake can be. The money clips are made from American stainless steel and held together by a heat-treated spring that is guaranteed not to break or stretch out.

Each money clip is hand-built and polished in the United States. They are personalized using our signature engraving method to embed the print of your choice into the stainless steel. The submitted print and inscription are laser-engraved onto the retractable slide bars for a personal memento that you can always see and feel. These keepsakes are available in all Thumbies & Buddies print engravings – finger, hand, foot, nose, or paw – and come with two lines of engraving.

“I love that we are offering this money clip,” says Senior Jewelry Expert and Co-Owner Bret Dougherty. “Mine has worked perfectly for the past ten years, so it is exciting that we can personalize them for our clients.”

Thumbies’ Stainless-Steel Money Clip holds up to ten folded bills and six – eight cards, making it much slimmer than a wallet and keeping the contents just as secure. They are available for $199, but to celebrate their release, customers can save 10% off through August 31st.

For more information about all our keepsake jewelry and accessories, visit thumbies.com.



About Thumbies

Established in 1998, Thumbies is the original fingerprint keepsake provider. With products celebrating people and pets (Buddies Pet Keepsakes®) as well as Phoenix Collection® cremation keepsakes, Thumbies remains the industry leader in quality and selection.

Thumbies employs a process that combines art and cutting-edge technology. Each fully cast keepsake is handcrafted and individually finished in the U.S. heartland by skilled artisans working with the highest-quality raw materials.

Thumbies offers a large number of exclusive designs and materials that no other keepsake provider can match. The unique ability to take personalization to the next level allows Thumbies to create 100% custom, made-to-order designs.



