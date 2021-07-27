SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 CAPRC SILK ROAD CONFERENCE AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

CAPRC The New Silk Road

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Asia Productivity Research Center (CAPRC) will hold its 16th Annual Silk Road Conference on Friday, September 17, 2021. Local businesses will have the opportunity to learn about bilateral trade opportunities in Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan . The conference will be held at the Conference Center of Northern Illinois University in Naperville, Illinois. Additional events will take place in Chicago September 13 – 16 to promote bilateral business and trade opportunities.

The keynote speaker for the 2021 Silk Road Conference is Ambassador George A. Krol, former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. With over 20 years of experience working in the former Soviet Union, Ambassador Krol has a unique perspective on how things have changed since the Soviet Union collapsed 30 years ago and the opportunities that exist now.

The conference is co-sponsored by Global Programs, College of Business, Northern Illinois University. Sessions will focus on doing business in and exporting to the “Silk Road” countries (Central Asia, Caucasus, Turkey), updates from bilateral Chambers of Commerce, export advice from U.S. Department of Commerce officials, and one-on-one meetings with foreign diplomats.

Exhibit space will be available for interested service companies. Sponsors include the Clinton Regional Development Corporation and the Illinois Soybean Association.

“The annual Silk Road Conference is the premier business event for doing business in China, Turkey, Central Asia and the Caucasus. This year, we look forward to partnering with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce to promote this unique event to even more Chicagoland businesses” said Erin M. Cole, Chair of the 2021 Silk Road Conference and President of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation.

For more information and to register visit: www.CAPRC.org

Or Contact: Professor Harry Lepinske: lepinske@sbcglobal.net