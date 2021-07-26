Ramp and Street Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction July 25-30

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for the week of July 25 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

MILL STREET CLOSURE Sections of Mill Street underneath I-580 will be closed overnight as new I-580 bridge girders are installed. Detours posted.

Mill St. will be closed under I-580 (from approximately Louise St. to near the main Grand Sierra Resort entrance) overnight from 8p.m. to 6a.m. the evenings of July 26 and July 27.

Southbound I-580 at Mill Street on and off ramps will also be closed. Marked detour routes available.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane will be reduced to one lane in each direction during daytime hours (6a.m. to 8p.m.) daily July 25 through July 30 from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way.

Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way during overnight hours (8p.m. to 6a.m.) nightly July 25 through July 31. Please use marked detour routes.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight July 25 to July 30 from 8p.m. to 6a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8p.m. to 5a.m., July 25 to July 30.

Schedule is subject to change.

COMING IN EARLY AUGUST: NEW SOUTHBOUND I-580 SECOND AND MILL STREET RAMPS

Beginning Monday morning, August 2, drivers wishing to exit southbound I-580 to Second or Mill Street will exit at a new, combined ramp just south of the current Second Street exit. The Second and Mill Streets on-ramp to southbound I-580 will also be combined into one temporary frontage road. The two ramps are being combined into a single ramp to reduce weaving and enhance traffic safety. Further details will be distributed next week. Video animation: https://youtu.be/XpIyRFaPHjw

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.