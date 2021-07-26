Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Overnight Lane Closures on Interstate 80 in Downtown Reno for Roadway Lighting Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane closures will take place on Interstate 80 in downtown Reno this week as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces roadway lighting and conduit on the Walgreens bridge over I-80 between North Virginia and North Center streets. 

Overnight Lane Closures   8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nightly from 8 p.m. July 26 to 5 a.m. July 29: Left two lanes of eastbound I-80 closed between Keystone Avenue and North Center Street overpass (east of Virginia Street).

Thursday night, July 29   10 p.m. to 6 a.m.: Left two lanes of westbound I-80 closed between Wells Avenue and North Center Street overpass (east of Virginia Street).

At least one lane in each direction will remain available at all times.

Speeds through the work zone will be reduced. Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to always drive safely through road work zones. 

The road work schedule is subject to change.

