Hartzell Family of Brands Features Memorable Activities at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021
Beginning TodayOSHKOSH, WIS., USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell’s family of brands has a full agenda planned at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 beginning today through Sunday, Aug. 1.
Special Hartzell activities include aerobatic performers, propeller experts on hand to answer technical questions, discounts for Recreational Aviation Foundation members, and sponsorship for pilot proficiency skills. Hartzell’s exhibit booth is 296-297 located in the Main Aircraft Display Area near the EAA AirVenture Welcome Center
Aerobatic Performance and Autograph Sessions
Hartzell Propeller’s high-performing props are the first choice for many of the all-star aerobatic performers at this year’s show. The lineup includes Michael Goulian, Kevin Coleman, Bill Stein, Jim Peitz, Jarrod Lindemann of RAD Aerosports (flying the Jet WACO), and the Redline Airshows team.
In addition, two of these high-flying performers are taking the time for special meet and greet autograph sessions at Hartzell Propeller’s exhibit. Michael Goulian will be there Tuesday, July 27 at 2 pm and Kevin Coleman will be there Saturday July 31 at 1 pm.
Backcountry Flying
At EAA this year, Hartzell Propeller is strengthening its relationship with the Recreational Aviation Foundation by providing special $1,000 discounts on all new Hartzell backcountry propellers sold to RAF members. Hartzell supports RAF, a national organization headquartered in Bozeman, Mont. and dedicated to preserving, improving and creating airstrips for recreational access.
The propellers offered in this partnership include:
The Explorer – three-blade Raptor Series, ASC-II Composite – available for a number of experimental aircraft
The Voyager – three-blade aluminum scimitar – optimized for the Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 fleets
The Pathfinder – three-blade Raptor series, ASC-II Composite – available for the Cubcrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as several other experimental aircraft
The Trailblazer – two-blade or three-blade ASC-II Composite – available for various aircraft models from American Champion, American Legend, Aviat, Avipro, Cubcrafters, Glasair, and Maule
These propellers are designed to maximize performance for backcountry operations, including shorter take-off rolls and better climb rates.
Pilot Proficiency Center
Hartzell is also promoting the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center (PPC). The PPC is at located Booth EAA 4 in the Main Aircraft Display next to the Redbird Simulations tent. This innovative center is dedicated to giving pilots of all skill levels, including beginners, a chance to improve their flying and decision-making abilities with state-of-the-art Redbird flight simulators and informative Tech Talks.
Pilots can take advantage of hands-on experience using Redbird’s Advanced Aviation Training Devices and crosswind trainers. Experienced flight instructors will be there to guide pilots through a variety of VFR and IFR flight scenarios and training exercises designed to advance proficiency, build new skills, and stay safer in the skies.
For those who can’t make it to Oshkosh, Redbird Connect makes it possible to learn remotely and train virtually with flight instructors around the country.
Hartzell Engine Technologies Free Tech Forums
Hartzell Propeller’s sister company, Hartzell Engine Technologies, will present a free, 45-minute Forum Series on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 1 pm at the Superior Air Parts outdoor exhibit, Booth 257-258 across from Hangar B. Featured topics include turbochargers and piston engine performance, aircraft electrical systems, and an overview of Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturer Approvals (PMAs). Tech Thursday, a special forum for licensed A&P mechanics and A&P students eligible for IA credit, will focus on the topic of alternator drive couplings.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
