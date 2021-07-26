PSC Virtual Customer Service Hearings Set for TECO Rate Request

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will conduct virtual customer service hearings on Monday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 10, for customers of Tampa Electric Company (TECO). On April 9, 2021, TECO filed a petition with the PSC for an increase to its base rates. If you are a TECO customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at one of the virtual service hearings, you must sign up via the PSC’s online registration form, which will be available at www.FloridaPSC.com under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. EDT on July 28, and the deadline to sign up is noon two business days prior to each hearing. Customers who wish to speak in Spanish are encouraged to select the hearing with an interpreter*. The service hearings allow customers to provide public comment on TECO’s rate request and on its quality of service. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual service hearings live from the PSC website at www.FloridaPSC.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. Customers are invited to sign up to speak at the scheduled hearings: Monday, August 9, 2021 2:00 p.m. *6:00 p.m. Spanish interpreter available and Tuesday, August 10, 2021 10:00 a.m. For additional information, visit www.FloridaPSC.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.