Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 24 Unit Multifamily Property in Elgin, IL
Triad Real Estate Partners Announces Sale of 24 Unit Multifamily Property in Elgin, IL
The Multifamily market in Chicago and the suburbs remains very active in 2021. There is significant Buyer demand resulting in us selling almost every deal we bring to market currently”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the sale of a 24-Unit Multifamily asset in Elgin, IL.
— James Clough
The Crystal Avenue Apartments was originally built between 1972 & 1974 and is in Elgin, IL, 40 miles northwest of Chicago. This was the first time the property has been offered for sale. The property was constructed by the seller’s father. The property consisted of 1- and 2-bedroom loft-style apartments with exposed brick and timber ceilings.
The Seller’s were the family members of the builder of the complex who decided it was time to sell after operating the property for several years. The Buyer was a local partnership looking to increase their number of apartment holdings.
James Clough of Triad Real Estate Partners represented the Seller and procured the Buyer for the transaction.
Sean Lyons
Triad Real Estate Partners
+1 312-878-7363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn