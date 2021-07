XtremeLabs presents eXL 2021 - Experiential Learning for All Conference on July 27, 2021

An Amazing Slate of 14 Speakers Discuss Experiential Learning During the Virtual eXL 2021 Conference

14 amazing thought leaders from technology companies, professional training companies, academia will share their insights during this special day! Thank you to all our speakers!” — Judy Zhang, Director of Products at XtremeLabs LLC

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XtremeLabs presents an all day virtual conference focussed on experiential learning. A strong slate of experts and practitioners from a dozen countries, representing all continents will share their expertise during eXL 2021. Agenda for the July 27, 2021 conference is provided below. All times are United States Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

10:00 AM EDT - ENTERPRISE TECH TRAINING Speaker: Catherine Curtis, Director of Training Program Management at Microsoft

10:30 AM EDT - ONLINE METHODOLOGY AND LEARNING OFFERING Speaker: Javier Lozano, CEO at Nanfor Iberica

11:00 AM EDT - HOW TO BE BETTER THAN A ROBOT: ENHANCING UNIQUELY HUMAN SKILLS FOR THE FUTURE OF LEARNING AND WORK Speaker: Alma Gonzalez, Instructor at STRATHA Learning Corporation

11:30 AM EDT - PERFORMANCE BASED TESTING Speaker: Martin Dey, Lab Learning Expert at XtremeLabs LLC

1:00 PM EDT - MAXIMIZING VALUE IN TRAINING Speaker: Khalaf Haddad, CEO at New Horizons Computer Learning Centre of Toronto

1:30 PM EDT -PICKING THE RIGHT HIGH-TECH TRAINING FOR EMPLOYEES. Speaker: Robert McMillen, Microsoft Certified Trainer at Tech Publishing

2:00 PM EDT - EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING AND TESTING FOR VMWARE CERTIFICATIONS Speakers: Karl Childs, Senior Manager at VMware &

James Robinson, Sr. Staff Exam Development Manager at VMware

2:30 PM EDT - BEST PRACTICES IN EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING Speaker: Siddick Elaheebocus, Founding CEO of Innovision

3:00 PM EDT - NAVIGATING THE FUTURE OF WORK Speaker: Megan Smith Branch, Chief Operating and Product Officer at Certnexus

3:30 PM EDT - EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING AND ASSESSMENT FOR ALL Speaker: Dr. Rory E. McCorkle, Senior Vice President at PSI Services LLC

4:00 PM EDT - I FIND YOUR LACK OF TRAINING DISTURBING! - Speaker: Tiago Costa, Cloud Architect & Advisor

4:30 PM EDT - CREATING PERSISTENT TRAINING ENVIRONMENTS AND CULTURES - Speaker: Brian McCarthy, President & Founder at 327 Solutions, Inc

5:00 PM EDT - SECURITY IN THE 2020'S; HOW TO TRAIN THE NEXT GENERATION OF CYBER EXPERTS - Speaker: Sushila Nair, VP Security Services & Chief Digital Officer at NTT DATA, Inc

5:30 PM EDT - INNOVATION IN EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING Speaker: Ahmar Abbas, CEO at XtremeLabs LLC

Attendance is free. Please register at eXL2021.xtremelabs.io