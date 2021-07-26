Global Top Robotics Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Top Robotics Market 2021-2030

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global top robotics market is expected to grow from $59.65 billion in 2020 to $69.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the top robotics market is mainly due to the increasing demand for robots from the end-user industries. The market is expected to reach $154.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%. The increasing use of robots in the logistics sector is projected to fuel the growth of the top robotics market during the forecast period.

The top robotics market consists of sales of top robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture industrial and service robotics which are digitized, highly programmable, and capable of moving across in more than three dimensions. Top robotics is the study of robots, which are complex machines that have been integrated with numerous other disciplines of technology and are used to replace humans in repetitive and dangerous tasks.

Trends In The Global Top Robotics Market

The growing technological advancements are shaping the top robotics market. Technological advancements have authorized manufacturers to use lightweight robots that can manage numerous tasks and improve productivity. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies have been put into robots to replicate human intelligence and facilitate some of the jobs that humans perform. For instance, in January 2020, Omron, a Japan-based electronics company launched the Omron i4 which has an inbuilt AI system for predictive maintenance. This is a next-generation industrial robot that can identify and communicate when it is time for repairs and maintenance.

Global Top Robotics Market Segments:

The global top robotics market is further segmented based on type, application, end use industry and geography.

By Type: Top Industrial Robotics, Top Services Robotics

By Application: Handling, Welding And Soldering, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing, Others

By End Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Others

By Geography: The global top robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the top robotics market in 2020.

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides top robotics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global top robotics market, top robotics global market share, top robotics global market players, top robotics global market segments and geographies, top robotics global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The top robotics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Top Robotics Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Top Robotics Market Organizations Covered: ABB Ltd, Yaskawa, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Honda Motor, Adept Technology, Mitsubishi Electric

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

