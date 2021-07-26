Debut Single from West of The Fourth

Connor Adams (left) and Don Kinahan (right) of West of The Fourth West Of The Fourth Album Art West Of The Fourth Logo

West of The Fourth Proud to Announce Release of Critically Acclaimed First Single, “Cowpony.”

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 14, 2021: From Alberta, Canada, West of The Fourth is proud to announce the release of their very first single, “Cowpony,” which is set to hit streaming services on July 30th, 2021. The debut of the band’s first single marks a new era for the band in terms of music writing and song structure. Founding members of the Canadian Western music duo, Connor Adams and Don Kinahan, are excited about bringing a new, fresh sound to the world of cowboy jams and country music. The critically acclaimed single has paved the way for a newfound rejuvenation of country music in Alberta and beyond.

“There’s just something about the magical bond that exists between a cowboy and his horse that drove us throughout the song writing process. This song means a lot to the both of us because we know just what that feels like. Long hours in the saddle and long days on the prairie aren’t foreign to us – they’re our normal, and we wanted to reflect those sentiments in that song,” says Connor Adams.

West of The Fourth is a band that seeks to span both traditional and contemporary themes through their music. Their songs are compelling and passionate, filled with interesting stories told from the saddle, along with heartfelt tales that truly exemplify just what it means to be a cowboy. With a sound that bridges the gap between contemporary country music, country waltzes, and country rock, West of The Fourth brings a unique and interesting sound to listeners from all around North America.

With the release of this single, the band is looking to expand their presence on an international level. A planned breakout post-COVID, West of The Fourth is looking forward to bringing this unique sound to places far and wide, where the lore of the North American cowboy continues to live on.

To learn more about West of The Fourth and to hear their music, visit their website today at, https://www.westofthefourth.com.