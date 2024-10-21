Calgary Based Band Delphi Lights Releases Newest Single "Soul Of Gaia" on Nov 1st

Darren Long of Delphi LIghts Delphi Lights Album Art

Delphi Lights Announces Release of Fifth Single "Soul of Gaia

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary-based band Delphi Lights is excited to announce the release of their fifth single, "Soul of Gaia," set to debut on Friday, November 1, 2024. The track continues to push the band's creative boundaries, blending vivid storytelling with their signature sound.

"Soul of Gaia" is inspired by a dream experienced by front man Darren Long. "In the dream, I found myself in a Middle Eastern country, on the run from a cabal that sought to erase my existence. The chase led me to an elevator on a random rooftop, which took me on a wild descent to the center of the earth. There, I emerged in a grassy meadow, illuminated by a radiant light source. I walked towards a cave at the edge of the meadow, and inside, a voice echoed like Jim Morrison's, saying, 'The world is a river of life, is the world of life, we seldom lead. The world is a river of life, is the world of life, we seldom breathe.' I woke up and wrote down those words, which became part of the lyrics," says Long.

With vivid, dreamlike imagery and a haunting sound, "Soul of Gaia" promises to resonate deeply with listeners. The song is the latest in a series of releases from Delphi Lights, showcasing their ability to combine personal experiences with genre-blending music.

"Soul of Gaia" will be available on all major streaming platforms on November 1

About Delphi Lights:

Delphi Lights is a genre-bending band from Calgary, Alberta, forged in a chamber of post punk sensibilities, illuminating the musical landscape with their ingenuity. Drawing from a wide variety of influences outside of the mainstream and remaining digestible to the majority of listeners.

The band continues to push the boundaries of modern music while staying true to their roots.

