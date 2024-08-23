Delphi Lights Unveils New Single 'Your Agency' – A Bold Protest Anthem Against Oppression

Delphi Lights Album Art Darren Long of Delphi LIghts

Indie rock band Delphi Lights, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, is excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Your Agency,"

"Your Agency" is a raw and poignant protest anthem that challenges the many facets of oppression in today’s world. With lyrics that confront the often unseen, clandestine forces behind societal injustices, the song is sung with a measure of angst that resonates deeply in these tumultuous times.

“Your Agency started out as a warm up track I used to play while rehearsing a few songs on the regular with a couple friends several years back. It’s a high energy guitar part that would get us stoked for the jam. It’s a fun rhythm to improvise solos over as well. The lyrics are a protest to the many facets of oppression and, more often than not, the clandestine organizations behind them. Sung with a measure of angst. A sentiment shared the world over, within these sordid times. I used to get pretty inspired, and still do, listening to Dylan’s protest songs. I am hopeful this song has a similar effect on the listener.” said Darren Long, lead vocalist and guitarist of Delphi Lights.

The single delivers a gripping blend of intense guitar riffs, haunting melodies, and lyrics that echo the sentiment of global unrest. Fans of Delphi Lights can expect the band’s signature sound infused with a new level of urgency and emotion.

"Your Agency" is available for pre-save now on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms. The single can also be purchased directly through the band’s official website.

For more information on Delphi Lights and their new single, visit www.delphilightsmusic.com or follow the band on social media.

