Calgary Based Band Delphi Lights Releases Newest Single "Beyond Horizon's" on Sept 27th

Darren Long of Delphi LIghts Delphi Lights Album Art

Newest Single From Delphi Lights "Beyond Horizon's" Available Now On All Streaming Platforms

CALGARY, CANADA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary-based indie rock band Delphi Lights is thrilled to announce the release of their fourth single, "Beyond Horizons," dropping on Friday, September 27. Known for their introspective lyrics and unique sound, Delphi Lights once again delivers a reflective and evocative track that promises to resonate with listeners.

“Beyond Horizons” explores themes of resilience and staying true to oneself amid the complexities and challenges of modern life. The song, with its sailing metaphors and autumnal atmosphere, brings a sense of nostalgia and inner reflection.

“It's a song about maintaining the course, or staying true to oneself, amidst the skullduggery of this modern life,” says frontman Darren Long. “It has this sailing theme throughout, and this sort of autumn feeling to it. The song was written a few years back with an arpeggio-style picking, which can be heard in the background of this particular mix. I'm hoping the song inspires a certain amount of nostalgia and depth of character. That’s the feeling I get when I hear it.”

Fans of the band can expect "Beyond Horizons" to continue the introspective journey of Delphi Lights’ previous releases, blending thoughtful lyricism with a rich, melodic soundscape.

"Beyond Horizons" will be available for streaming on all major platforms starting Friday, September 27.

For more information, visit Delphi Lights' official website or follow them on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.