The Institute of Space Commerce Commends Suborbital Flights - Endorses Petition for Astronaut Status For Wally Funk
The Institute is endorsing the following petition with change.org to recognize Wally Funk’s achievements”AUSTIN , TEXAS, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with its mission to inspire a million new minds to join the space conversation, the Institute applauds the success of both the Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin suborbital flights this month. These companies and their teams have energized the space community and have demonstrated the power of commercial values and technological achievements around the world. The Institute especially wishes to recognise the contribution of Wally Funk who’s flight with Blue Origin which was inspiring and empowering for people everywhere, and most especially women.
"Wally" Funk is a pioneering American aviator, as well as one of The Mercury 13 women who successfully passed the same physiological screening tests as the astronauts selected by NASA on April 9, 1959, for Project Mercury. Funk just became the oldest person to go to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft during its suborbital flight on July 20, 2021. Her passion for space flight, education, aviation, and women's empowerment is an inspiration to us all.
As such, the Institute of Space Commerce is endorsing the following petition with change.org to recognize Funk’s achievements:
The Institute of Space Commerce also supports the nomination of Wally as a candidate for a Presidential Medal of Freedom. We believe Wally embodies the “Right Stuff”.
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce ISC is a US 501c(3) focused on uniquely contributing to the long-term discussion, debate and acceleration of humanity as a commercially sustainable multiplanetary species. There can be a better future for us all. We just have to make it happen. Access to space fundamentally changes the equation for the human race. It grants us access to new sources of energy, new resources, and is already improving the lives of every man, woman, and child in the world. We just need to do more. Want to help us change the equation? Free markets, free minds, free space.
