SMARTcare Named a Finalist for Wisconsin Innovation Award

SMARTcare platform with computer and mobile App Badge of Wisconsin Innovation Award Finalist SMARTcare Selected as a Finalist for Wisconsin Innovation Awards

SMARTcare’s Caregiver Retention Toolset applies Wisconsin-developed technology to solve challenges in home care.

Machine Learning and gamification enable SMARTcare’s Caregiver Retention Toolset to improve caregiver retention, making it possible for healthcare providers to advance the delivery of home care” — Scott Zielski

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an award-winning EMR platform delivering solutions to home care providers worldwide, announced today that it was named a finalist for the Wisconsin Innovation Award for leveraging technologies developed in Wisconsin to solve the acute crisis of staff hiring and retention in the home care space.

“We’re honored to be a finalist for this award,” said Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software. “Our application of Machine Learning (ML) and gamification to SMARTcare’s Caregiver Retention Toolset carries forward the Wisconsin Idea’s mission to improve health and the quality of life. By applying

technology to the challenge of retaining caregiver staff, we’re making it possible for providers to advance the delivery of home care services to the nation’s aging population.”

The SMARTcare platform and the foundational ideas behind its innovation began over a decade ago when the founders of SMARTcare were working for Fortune 50 healthcare technology companies in the acute care hospital market. They realized that basic care needed to move from hospitals and nursing

facilities to the home to meet the future demands of our aging population. Hence, they founded SMARTcare in Eau Claire, WI, to create and innovate solutions that deliver better outcomes and make quality home care possible through technology.

“In Eau Claire, we found a skilled workforce with extensive knowledge of the home care industry, which was the perfect environment to incubate the transformative technology we envisioned,” said Zielski. “We’ve grown our technology workforce in Northwestern Wisconsin by over 186% over the last year

and plan to add more healthcare technology jobs to the Chippewa Valley area in the future.”

With access to a solid stream of talented innovators from the surrounding University of Wisconsin campuses, the SMARTcare team works to ensure its platform includes the features that home care agencies need while avoiding unnecessary complexity. For example, its recent solutions to the staffing

crisis result in providers seeing a 3X improvement in staff retention and a 52% improvement in applicant-to-hire ratios over the industry averages.

“We’re very grateful for this recognition of the work we’re doing to advance health care. Thank you again to those who nominated us for this award,” said Zielski. “We look forward to carrying on the state tradition of innovating healthcare as we continue to grow a home-care-focused healthcare technology

business in Northwestern Wisconsin.”

For more information about SMARTcare Software visit: www.smartcaresoftware.com

About SMARTcare Software, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, SMARTcare Software is a complete SaaS Electronic Medical Record

(EMR) and point-of-care platform developing transformative technologies to support the future of home

care in the post-acute and long-term care markets. SMARTcare’s sophisticated connected technologies

and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and

ultimately drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging the latest research in machine learning

(ML), gamification, and advanced automation, SMARTcare is solving home care’s staffing and retention

crisis while providing a superior user and client experience. SMARTcare solutions drive the best practices

in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and patient family members, leading to

improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

About the