Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B103095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Timothy Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07-25-21 1558 hours (4:00 PM)
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Dummer State Park, Guilford, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Nicholas Lauro
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shirley, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/25/21 at approximately 1558 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks responded to a family disturbance at Fort Dummer State Park
in the town of Guilford.
Upon arrival, Troopers discovered that Nicholas Lauro was involved in an
altercation with a family or household member while at a campsite. Further
investigation revealed that a vehicle at this campsite was heavily damaged
during the altercation. Lauro was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault &
Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-26-21 1300
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
