Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B103095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Timothy Alibozek                           

STATION:  Westminster                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07-25-21 1558 hours (4:00 PM)

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Dummer State Park, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Nicholas Lauro                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shirley, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/25/21 at approximately 1558 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks responded to a family disturbance at Fort Dummer State Park

in the town of Guilford. 

 

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered that Nicholas Lauro was involved in an

altercation with a family or household member while at a campsite.  Further

investigation revealed that a vehicle at this campsite was heavily damaged

during the altercation. Lauro was subsequently arrested for Domestic Assault &

Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-26-21 1300           

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

Westminster Barracks/Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

