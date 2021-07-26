Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ivey Encourages Summer Learning

Gov. Kay Ivey on Wed. July 14, 2021 toured the Birmingham Summer Institute Program. The tour was organized by the Birmingham-based Summer Adventures in Learning (SAIL) to celebrate National Summer Learning Week – an annual demonstration of high-quality summer learning programs across the country. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)

