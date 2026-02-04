Governor Ivey Marks First Meeting of Alabama Rural Health Transformation Advisory Group

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday marked the first meeting of the Alabama Rural Health Transformation Advisory Group, which she established by Executive Order to advance policy development and implementation of Alabama’s Rural Health Transformation Program (ARHTP). The advisory group’s first meeting is a major milestone since the state was notified by the Trump Administration of its $203,404,327 award for year-one funding to support the ARHTP.

“Today’s inaugural meeting is an important step toward implementation of our rural health strategy,” said Governor Ivey. “The Trump Administration has entrusted Alabama with significant funding to make generational reforms to an important but struggling portion of our health care system. We have an excellent group of legislators to help us be successful, and I am excited to see what they come up with.”

Members of the Alabama Rural Health Transformation Advisory Group include House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger, Sen. Greg Albritton, Sen. Clyde Chambliss, Sen. Donnie Chesteen, Sen. Bobby Singleton, Rep. Anthony Daniels, Rep. Jamie Kiel, Rep. Rex Reynolds and Rep. Pebblin Warren.

During the meeting, advisory group members selected Sen. Chesteen and Rep. Kiel to serve as chair and vice chair. An overview of the program was given by Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the agency responsible for administering the program. Members also asked questions and discussed processes, timelines and potential legislative action to support the state’s implementation efforts.

Governor Ivey added, “In addition to ensuring our healthcare investments are efficient and sustainable, I hope this group will help develop legislative and other policy changes to ensure our initiatives are effective long-term. To turn around our rural healthcare system – to make it financially sustainable and available to deliver lifesaving care to all Alabamians – we must rethink how things have always been done. That means thinking critically about policies, regulations and even the way healthcare providers operate.”

During her state of the state address on January 13, Governor Ivey said, “And to our healthcare leaders in the state: I challenge you to work with us in thinking outside the-box and identifying new partners as we strive to improve health care in Alabama.”

The federal Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) was established by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Congress approved and President Trump signed into law on July 4, 2025.

“The Alabama Rural Health Transformation Program represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen healthcare access in our rural communities,” said Sen. Chesteen. “By bringing together legislative leaders and healthcare stakeholders, we are positioning Alabama to make smart, sustainable reforms that will improve patient outcomes and ensure rural hospitals and providers can continue serving families across our state. I look forward to working with Governor Ivey and my colleagues to turn this historic investment into lasting results for the people of Alabama.”

The RHTP is a five-year, $50 billion program that empowers states to strengthen rural communities across America by improving healthcare access, quality and outcomes by transforming the healthcare delivery system.

“Alabama’s Rural Health Transformation Program is about ensuring that every Alabamian, no matter where they live, has access to the quality care they deserve,” said Rep. Kiel. “We want to build a stronger, healthier future for our rural communities and I am proud to support an initiative that ensures Alabama remains a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Alabama’s program submission, which was awarded the federal funding, is known as the Alabama Rural Health Transformation Program (ARHTP). It includes 11 targeted initiatives to improve healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in rural Alabama.

###