Edison NJ adds live music, vendors, and special events to downtown area
In partnership with Edison Community Beautification, the Edison NJ Chamber of Commerce announces the schedule for new public venue areas in Clara Barton section
The Edison NJ Chamber of Commence has partnered with the nonprofit Edison Community Beautification to develop an impressive array of regularly scheduled, free to the public community & music events.”EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June, the Edison Chamber of Commerce launched Mayor Lankey’s summer music series every Wednesday night on the corner of Amboy Avenue and Third Street to provide free entertainment for residents. Adjacent businesses have been doing their part to entice attendance with menu specials.
With the addition of a new venue at 926 Amboy Avenue, a 50 by 80-foot commercial tent, the Chamber has now partnered with the nonprofit Edison Community Beautification to develop an impressive array of regularly scheduled, free to the public community events. The remaining summer schedule was finalized this week.
On Mondays from 5PM to 8PM there is live music and a local artist and artisan vendor market known as “Meet Your Neighbors Monday” under the “big tent” at 926 Amboy Avenue. On site food options include visiting food trucks such as Cousins Maine Lobster and the Mexi-Boys, an ice cream cart, specialty items like quiche and vegan entrees from local chef Raphi Victus and the Coffee House. There is table seating for diners and shoppers, or guests can bring a chair. The tent provides cover for all and it’s “rain or shine” to enjoy the music:
July 26 Brian Erickson & Becca Cristino
August 2 Ray Andersen
August 9 Tommy Strazza
August 16 Blue Lagoon
August 23 Bob O’Connell
On Wednesdays, the summer music series continues from 5PM to 8PM on the corner of Amboy Avenue and Third Street. A closed section of street there provides table seating and ample room for guests to bring chairs while taking in a full band performance. $5 food specials for takeout can found by hungry show goers at the nearby at Ruby’s Kitchen, Nick’s Meat Depot and Fratelli’s Pizza Café and the Coffee House is there to sell soft drinks and ice cream. Upcoming bands on the schedule are:
July 28 The Anderson Council
August 4 Nick Ryan and the Mess
August 11 Forbidden Tropics
August 18 SSV Band
August 25 The Strazzacasters
In addition to hosting the market, the “big tent” will be the new home to the town’s annual Beer and Wine Festival on August 21, 2021 and a fall farmers market launching in October. A car show and holiday event planning is also underway. Details on those events and the remaining music lineups will announced shortly.
"This is all a continuation of our program to bring neighbors together and have a good time,” explains Chamber of Commerce President Joe Coyle. "It's a great opportunity for folks to come down to Clara Barton, grab a bite to eat and be entertained."
Visit https://www.edisonchamber.com or follow @downtonclarabarton on instagram for updated event information or email edisonchamberartandmusic@gmail.com
