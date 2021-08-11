Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,029 in the last 365 days.

All 2021 Hugo and Nebula Nominated Novels & Many Others Offered at Special Sale Event

A selection of new hardcovers and trade paperbacks by authors like Harry Turtledove, Stephen King, Lois McMaster Bujold and others for as little at $2.99.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arc Manor publishes science fiction and fantasy books through two imprints (Phoenix Pick and CAEZIK SF & Fantasy) and GALAXY’S EDGE Magazine and are celebrating paper books with a sale discounting their books up to 82%. Now readers can buy a brand-new science fiction book listed at $16.99 for the incredibly low price of $2.99.

What makes this publisher sale unique is that Arc Manor is offering sales on books from other publishers as well, not just their own. The selection includes all the novels that have been nominated for the 2021 Hugo and Nebula awards.

In addition, the selection includes the latest works of Stephen King, Lois McMaster Bujold, Alistair Reynolds, Harry Turtledove, and Peter F. Hamilton amongst others.

New editions of certain classic titles like Bolo (Keith Laumer), The Long Tomorrow (Leigh Brackett) and Midnight at the Well of Souls (Jack L. Chalker) are also heavily discounted. These new editions are being published as ‘CAEZIK NOTABLES.’ Each title has a brand-new introduction that was especially commissioned for the book

The dust-jacketed hardcover edition of the legendary author Robert A. Heinlein’s last published book, THE PURSUIT OF THE PANKERA (504 pages) is available for just $11.99, discounted 60% off its list price of $29.99. THE PURSUIT OF THE PANKERA was published in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim. The book is based on a rediscovered manuscript

Interested parties can get more information and make purchases at

www.PublishersPick.com/sale

Shahid Mahmud
Arc Manor LLC
+1 240-645-2214
email us here

You just read:

All 2021 Hugo and Nebula Nominated Novels & Many Others Offered at Special Sale Event

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.