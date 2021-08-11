All 2021 Hugo and Nebula Nominated Novels & Many Others Offered at Special Sale Event

A selection of new hardcovers and trade paperbacks by authors like Harry Turtledove, Stephen King, Lois McMaster Bujold and others for as little at $2.99.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arc Manor publishes science fiction and fantasy books through two imprints ( Phoenix Pick and CAEZIK SF & Fantasy ) and GALAXY’S EDGE Magazine and are celebrating paper books with a sale discounting their books up to 82%. Now readers can buy a brand-new science fiction book listed at $16.99 for the incredibly low price of $2.99.What makes this publisher sale unique is that Arc Manor is offering sales on books from other publishers as well, not just their own. The selection includes all the novels that have been nominated for the 2021 Hugo and Nebula awards.In addition, the selection includes the latest works of Stephen King, Lois McMaster Bujold, Alistair Reynolds, Harry Turtledove, and Peter F. Hamilton amongst others.New editions of certain classic titles like Bolo (Keith Laumer), The Long Tomorrow (Leigh Brackett) and Midnight at the Well of Souls (Jack L. Chalker) are also heavily discounted. These new editions are being published as ‘CAEZIK NOTABLES.’ Each title has a brand-new introduction that was especially commissioned for the bookThe dust-jacketed hardcover edition of the legendary author Robert A. Heinlein’s last published book, THE PURSUIT OF THE PANKERA (504 pages) is available for just $11.99, discounted 60% off its list price of $29.99. THE PURSUIT OF THE PANKERA was published in 2020 to widespread critical acclaim. The book is based on a rediscovered manuscriptInterested parties can get more information and make purchases at