Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 10th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Kerry Odoms, of Southeast, DC.

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 21 year-old Malachi McFarland, of Southeast, DC. He is being charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.