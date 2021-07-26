MMC Achieves the Quality Mark "Proudly Made in Egypt"
Industrial Modernization Center IMC launched the mark in a bid to distinguish companies that apply standards approved by international accreditation bodies.GIZA, EGYPT, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Khaled Allam, head of Quality and Training for Misr Measurement & Control - MMC, has announced that MMC has secured the the coveted "Proudly Made in Egypt" Mark.
Allam said that achieving this mark is well aligned with the company's endeavor to keep pace with international standards and absolute commitment to achieving high quality objectives.
Mona Helmy, Director of Marketing and Sales at MMC, added that the Certification was a result of an actual end to end evaluation of the company's activities and processes. Helmy said that this effort comes as MMC continues to enhance its leadership in regional markets.
The Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry has launched the “Proudly Made in Egypt” mark through the Industrial Modernization Center - IMC in 2016. The initiative aims to support Egyptian made products.
The mark is used as a symbol for companies that manufacture high-quality Egyptian product. The mark seeks to distinguish companies that apply total quality standards approved by Egyptian and International accreditation bodies from other companies that do not operate according to those standards, especially those in the informal sector.
In 2018, IMC registered the trademark “Proudly Made in Egypt” with the Nice International Classification of Goods and Services.
Misr Measurement & Control (MMC) was established in 1990, and is considered a key player in Egypt and the MENA region for the manufacturing and supply of metallurgical industry inputs as well as measurement & control devices for manufacturing processes.
