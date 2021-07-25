ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Multiple Arrests - multiple charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:21A202746

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: VSP-St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07.24.21/0045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pond Road near Fairfield Pond in Fairfield, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Stalking

ACCUSED: White, Silas

AGE: 18 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Ovitt, Kole

AGE: 20 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield

VICTIM: Bourdeau, Zachary

AGE: 18 years old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 24 July 2021 the Vermont State Police investigated a delay report of an assault that occurred earlier in the morning. Zachary Bourdeau reported that he was stopped in the middle of the road and pulled from his truck. Subsequently, he was assaulted by Silas White, 18 years old of Sheldon, VT, and Kole Ovitt, 20 years old of Fairfield, VT. The parties knew each other.

As the investigation continued, it revealed that White had also been stalking Bourdeau months prior leading up to the assault.

Both White and Ovitt were issued citations to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 26 July 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to their respective charge(s).

If anyone has any information regarding this case please call 802-524-5993.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7.26.21/ 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.