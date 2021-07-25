ST. ALBANS BARRACKS//Multiple Arrests - multiple charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21A202746
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: VSP-St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07.24.21/0045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pond Road near Fairfield Pond in Fairfield, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault and Stalking
ACCUSED: White, Silas
AGE: 18 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Ovitt, Kole
AGE: 20 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield
VICTIM: Bourdeau, Zachary
AGE: 18 years old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 24 July 2021 the Vermont State Police investigated a delay report of an assault that occurred earlier in the morning. Zachary Bourdeau reported that he was stopped in the middle of the road and pulled from his truck. Subsequently, he was assaulted by Silas White, 18 years old of Sheldon, VT, and Kole Ovitt, 20 years old of Fairfield, VT. The parties knew each other.
As the investigation continued, it revealed that White had also been stalking Bourdeau months prior leading up to the assault.
Both White and Ovitt were issued citations to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 26 July 2021 at 0830 hours to answer to their respective charge(s).
If anyone has any information regarding this case please call 802-524-5993.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7.26.21/ 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.