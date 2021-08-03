PeopleReign, the AI-first IT and HR virtual agent, now speaks 27 languages and answers five million questions

PeopleReign, the leading AI-first system of intelligence for IT and HR employee service, announces record growth plus new innovation, customers and partners.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next billion employees will receive better IT and HR service thanks to AI-first systems of intelligence like PeopleReign. Progressive organizations today rely on virtual agents, auto-assignment, contextual recommendations, and predictive analytics to deliver better employee experiences. Employees who receive better IT and HR support are more engaged, more productive, and more likely to recommend their employers to colleagues.

Today, PeopleReign announced its virtual agent speaks 27 languages including Spanish, German, Italian, French, Japanese, Hindi, and Hebrew. A full demo of real-time language detection and bi-directional translation is available here: https://youtu.be/07G3gNWMDRQ. Today’s announcement builds on a legacy of industry-defining innovation from PeopleReign. The company’s domain ontologies for IT and HR also now support nearly five million concepts.

Millions of employees around the world now use PeopleReign to automate the lifecycle of employee service requests. Organizations that deliver the best employee experiences rely on PeopleReign to make humans smarter and automate routine tasks.

Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign:

-Auto-detects and translates employee questions into 27 languages

-Applies deep domain expertise to conversational AI through IT and HR domain ontologies

-Uses a knowledge graph to deliver the most relevant answers to questions

-Automatically performs common tasks like resetting passwords, provisioning access to applications, managing distribution lists, submitting PTO requests, and updating tax forms

-Provides Insights, an application that learns from trends in employee requests, to recommend ways to prevent future issues before they occur

-Provides Recommend, an application that learns from a knowledge graph to show live agents the best next action to take to fix more problems faster

-Manages the lifecycle of AI models with automated algorithm selection, hyperparameter tuning, feature selection, and drift detection

The combination of better natural language processing, real-time language translation, and deep domain expertise make the PeopleReign system of intelligence a natural complement to modern systems of record like ServiceNow, Atlassian, Freshworks, Salesforce, and Workday.

To help customers achieve rapid success with PeopleReign, the company also announced a partnership with Thirdera, the largest pure-play ServiceNow partner. Through the partnership, Thirdera is authorized to sell, implement, and manage the full suite of PeopleReign products.

Jason Wojahn, Thirdera CEO, shared this about the partnership: "Do you want happier, more productive employees? Then give them PeopleReign, whose AI-based virtual agent technology is far beyond anything else on the market. Our customers are just now getting a taste for it, and they love it. ServiceNow + PeopleReign + Thirdera is just what the doctor ordered for today's customer-centric digital businesses."

The Senior Director of IT Service Management at a global bank reacted to today’s news: “We were using IBM Watson for AI and Microsoft’s bot framework for NLP before we discovered PeopleReign. We invested more than two million dollars over two years and the results were disappointing. In six months with PeopleReign, we achieved 65% call volume reduction. PeopleReign is the best AI we’ve seen!”

According to PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin: “we’re proud to be defining the industry’s innovation agenda for AI-first IT and HR employee service. The technology achievements are impressive but the real impact is on millions of employees who benefit from less downtime and are more engaged at work. We’re incredibly motivated by customer feedback and have a rich pipeline of innovative new features scheduled for the next few quarters.”

PeopleReign is privately funded and headquartered in San Jose, California. With inquiries about using or partnering with PeopleReign, write to info@peoplereign.io or call +1 330.887.2446. Register for a live product demo at PeopleReign.io/schedule-a-demo.