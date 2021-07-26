The Reel Effect Black Entertainment News Site Premieres New Digital Series to Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

Meah Denee Barrington, Founder, The Reel Effect Tamela and David Mann Interview

Platform to provide industry insights via an Instagram-focused series to help the next generation of filmmakers navigate the television and film industries

After countless years of researching, networking and freelancing I saw there was a need to have one central place to hold industry knowledge and advice for the next generation of filmmakers.” — Meah Denee Barrington, Founder, The Reel Effect

NEW YORK , NY, USA, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of The Reel Effect ’s 2nd anniversary, the Black entertainment news site is launching “Let’s Get Reel,” hosted by Digital Producer, Media Personality, and Editor in Chief Meah Denee Barrington . “Let’s Get Reel” premieres on July 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST and features special guests from all aspects of the television and film industries.The series focuses on highlighting gifted creators of color, learning more about their trials, tribulations, and triumphs throughout their careers. Guests reveal their tricks and any hustler tips they learned on their journey to success. Previous interviews from The Reel Effect have included conversations with Tamela and David Mann, Soledad O'brien, Swan Cash, and more. In addition, Instagram Live viewers will enjoy an entertaining and engaging conversation with well-known industry professionals like Wendy Williams producer, Marco Glorious; Ncredible Director of Photography, Jordan Crafton ; and more."After countless years of researching, networking and freelancing I saw there was a need to have one central place to hold industry knowledge and advice for the next generation of filmmakers. "Let's Get Reel" is a small part of The Reel Effect's bigger picture when it comes to sharing industry knowledge and providing resources," Meah Denee Barrington, The Reel Effect Founder.Barrington created “The Reel Effect” as an outlet for aspiring filmmakers based on her own experience of struggling to gain employment within the television and film industry after moving from North Carolina to New York nine years ago. Now, she is the Manager of Creative Development at Allure and Glamour and wants to help others along their journeys.To learn more about The Reel Effect, visit www.thereeleffec.tv ABOUT THE REEL EFFECTThe Reel Effect is the premiere entertainment news site highlighting Black talent within the television, film, and digital media industries, in addition to providing production resources for growing filmmakers and industry professionals. The Reel Effect is your top resource to connect and learn from the entertainment industries’ Black talent of the future. The Reel effect delivers entertaining, engaging, and exclusive ‘reel’ stories to the world by highlighting not just the glamorous side of entertainment but the business side of production. The Reel Effect’s mission is to promoting and supporting the diverse work of indie filmmakers and artists. Additionally, we are a home for ‘Reel Lovers’ and ‘Reel Creators’ as a source of connection, education, and support.

