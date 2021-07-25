Road closure in Middlebury

Department of Public Safety

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US ROUTE 7 S, INCLUDING NORTHBOUND OR SOUTHBOUND is CLOSED, between house number 740 and 610 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. Traffic will be diverted down Willow Dr to Wilson St and back onto US ROUTE 7.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.