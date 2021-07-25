Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Alert Intersection of Vt Rt 105 & Vt Rt 78 Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

The intersection of Vt Rt 105 & VT Rt 78 in Sheldon will closed due to a traffic crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

 

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

