RE: Traffic Alert Intersection of Vt Rt 105 & Vt Rt 78 Sheldon
The Roadway at the intersection of Vt RT 105 and Vt Rt 78 is now open. There may be delays as traffic starts to move. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
The intersection of Vt Rt 105 & VT Rt 78 in Sheldon will closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
