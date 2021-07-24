Shaftsbury Barracks/DUI #1, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302065

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 7/24/2021 at 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 3, US Route 7, Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Herminio Vazquez

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salem, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 24, 2021 at approximately 0200 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks located a vehicle that had been involved in a pursuit earlier in the evening with the Fair Haven Police Department travelling southbound on US Route 7 near exit 3 in the Town of Sunderland. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the operator was identified as Herminio Vazquez (44) of Salem, NY. While speaking with Vazquez, several indicators of impairment were detected, and he was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Vazquez was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on August 9, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of DUI #1 and Negligent Operation.

The Vermont State Police was assisted in this incident by officers with the Bennington Police Department. Additional charges in relation to the pursuit are pending further investigation by the Fair Haven Police Department and questions regarding that incident should be directed to them.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/21 at 0815

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.