VSP NEWS RELEASE - MISSING PERSON
VSP News Release-MISSING PERSON
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B403011
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Mark Busier
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9104
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 100N Killington
SUBJECT: Daniel Costello
AGE: 83 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Daniel was last seen approximately 2230 HRS on July 23,2021 at his residence in Killington. Daniel suffers from dementia and is described as 6’02” tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, grey hair and a grey beard. Last known to be wearing blue slip on Skechers shoes, plaid shorts, white T-shirt and a grey zip up sweatshirt. Daniel typically wears glasses but he was not wearing them when he left. He is thought to be on foot and left the residence in an unknown direction of travel. If located please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.
Captain Julie Scribner
Co-Director of Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs
Vermont State Police
45 State Dr.
Waterbury, VT 05671
802-771-7178 cell