VSP NEWS RELEASE - MISSING PERSON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B403011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Cpl. Mark Busier                       

STATION:                      Rutland

CONTACT#:    802-773-9104

 

DATE/TIME:  07/24/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rte 100N  Killington

 

SUBJECT:  Daniel Costello

AGE:  83 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Killington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Daniel was last seen approximately 2230 HRS on July 23,2021 at his residence in Killington.  Daniel suffers from dementia and is described as 6’02” tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, grey hair and a grey beard.  Last known to be wearing blue slip on Skechers shoes, plaid shorts, white T-shirt and a grey zip up sweatshirt.  Daniel typically wears glasses but he was not wearing them when he left.  He is thought to be on foot and left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.  If located please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

 

 

Captain Julie Scribner

Co-Director of Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs

Vermont State Police

45 State Dr.

Waterbury, VT  05671

802-771-7178 cell

www.vsp.vermont.gov

 

