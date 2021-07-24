Triennial Edge Computing Study announced by Mind Commerce
Survey to Target End-Users and Decision-Makers in Key Industry Verticals and BusinessesSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, Mind Commerce conducted a study to investigate the 5G, IoT, and edge computing market. This resulted in the report titled “5G, IoT and Edge Compute Trends: Technology Challenges, Solutions, and Forecasts for the Low-latency Edge”. For our 2021 study we are collaborating with two other leading consulting companies, Next Curve and Compass Intelligence.
This collaborative market research and advisory engagement is an opportunity for the industry to understand the state-of-the-market through engagement with end-users and technology decision-makers on key topics that are of interest in 2021 and beyond. The study will focus on edge computing, edge analytics and related areas such as fixed and wireless private networks. Among other things, the study will identify key use cases and business applications.
At its core, the study involves a survey that will be conducted across over nine industry verticals and further segmented across four different business sizes. All survey participants will be carefully vetted and must qualify as a business end-user or a B2B decision-maker. Decision makers will be further qualified within specific technology areas important to the overall study. Survey sponsorships offer a prime opportunity to tap into the market and probe insightful feedback, explore market opportunities, and gather market intelligence on what the next chapter in digital transformation will look like driven by edge computing.
The survey will launch in August, with deliverables sent to sponsor companies in August and September, with executive presentations and read-outs to follow. The survey will consist of 5,000 to 7,500 U.S. end-user and technology decision-maker respondents, and will center around a number of critical enterprise topics including 5G, edge computing, fixed wireless, workplace automation, IoT, enterprise uses cases, and other enterprise technologies.
For more information or to explore sponsorship opportunities for this multi-client survey, please contact Stephanie Atkinson at info@compassintelligence.com or visit the ABOUT page of compassintel.com to schedule a meeting. You may also schedule a meeting by contacting the Mind Commerce and neXt-Curve teams.
CompassIntel: https://www.compassintelligence.com/
neXt-Curve: https://next-curve.com/
Mind Commerce: https://mindcommerce.com/
