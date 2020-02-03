Market Outlook for Converged 5G, AI, Data Analytics, and IoT Solutions revealed by Mind Commerce

Sees Embedded AI Software and Systems in support of IoT surpassing $7B Globally by 2025

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) has the potential to dramatically accelerate the benefits of digital transformation for consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments. Mind Commerce sees the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) as transformational for both technologies as AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and decision making and IoT adds value to AI through connectivity and data exchange.

The fastest-growing 5G AIoT applications involve private networks. Accordingly, the 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $4B by 2025. Some of the largest market opportunities will be AIoT market data-as-a-service solutions. Mind Commerce sees machine learning in edge computing as the key to realizing the full potential of IoT analytics.

While early AIoT market solutions are rather monolithic, it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. These solutions will focus primarily upon optimizing system and network operations as well as extracting value from industry data through dramatically improved analytics and decision-making processes.

The Mind Commerce research, "5G, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and IoT Convergence: The 5G and AIoT Market for Solutions, Applications and Services 2020 – 2025", evaluates applications and services associated with the convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT) with data analytics and emerging 5G networks. This market analysis constitutes solutions, applications, and services involving AI in IoT systems and IoT support of various AI facilitated use cases. This research assesses the major players, strategies, solutions, and services. It also provides forecasts for 5G and AIoT solutions, applications and services from 2020 through 2025.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

