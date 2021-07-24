Shaftsbury barracks/ Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302057
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: Early morning of 7/23/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4561 Sunderland Hill Road, Sunderland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown/ At Large.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Casella Waste Management
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the early morning of 7-23-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a reported burglary at the Casella Waste Management facility located at 4561 Sunderland Hill Road in the town of Sunderland, VT. Investigation revealed that the perpetrator(s) forced entry into a building and items of value were taken. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the Vermont State Police encourage anyone with information related to this incident contact Trooper Nicholas Grimes at the Shaftsbury barracks (802) 442-5421.
Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Seth Loomis
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
PH: (802) 442-5421
FX: (802) 442- 3263
Email: seth.loomis@vermont.gov