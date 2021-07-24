Shaftsbury barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B302057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: Early morning of 7/23/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4561 Sunderland Hill Road, Sunderland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown/ At Large.

VICTIM: Casella Waste Management

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the early morning of 7-23-21, Troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks responded to a reported burglary at the Casella Waste Management facility located at 4561 Sunderland Hill Road in the town of Sunderland, VT. Investigation revealed that the perpetrator(s) forced entry into a building and items of value were taken. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the Vermont State Police encourage anyone with information related to this incident contact Trooper Nicholas Grimes at the Shaftsbury barracks (802) 442-5421.

Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

