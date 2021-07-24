Westminster Barracks/ DUI, LSA, DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B103056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/23/21 at approximately 1702 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 and Assembly Of God Drive
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA and DLS
ACCUSED: Michael Dagostino
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/23/21, at approximately 1702 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Route 103 near the Assembly Of God Drive intersection in the town of Cavendish (Windsor County), VT. The operator of the vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene and it was located by Chester PD on Route 103 near the Route 10 intersection. The operator, who was later identified as Michael Dagostino, took off into the woods. He was found a short time later on Route 10. Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Dagostino was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and LSA. He was transport to the Springfield Police Department for processing and released with a criminal citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/21 at 08:00 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED