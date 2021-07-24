Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ DUI, LSA, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                         

STATION: Westminster                 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/21 at approximately 1702 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 103 and Assembly Of God Drive

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA and DLS

ACCUSED: Michael Dagostino                                             

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ludlow, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/23/21, at approximately 1702 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Route 103 near the Assembly Of God Drive intersection in the town of Cavendish (Windsor County), VT. The operator of the vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene and it was located by Chester PD on Route 103 near the Route 10 intersection. The operator, who was later identified as Michael Dagostino, took off into the woods. He was found a short time later on Route 10.  Upon further investigation, Troopers determined Dagostino was impaired. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, Driving with a Criminally Suspended License, and LSA. He was transport to the Springfield Police Department for processing and released with a criminal citation to appear in court.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/10/21 at 08:00 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

