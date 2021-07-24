Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 138 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,133 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A502465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2021 @ approximately 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Harlow                                               

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle located on VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival, law enforcement awoke the male operator who was later identified as Dylan Harlow. Dylan showed signs of impairment and was asked to undergo dexterities. After further investigation Dylan was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks for DUI and later released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.