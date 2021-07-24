Derby Barracks / DUI #1
CASE#: 21A502465
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/23/2021 @ approximately 2333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Dylan Harlow
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle located on VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival, law enforcement awoke the male operator who was later identified as Dylan Harlow. Dylan showed signs of impairment and was asked to undergo dexterities. After further investigation Dylan was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks for DUI and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.