Derby Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502465

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2021 @ approximately 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Dylan Harlow

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of an unresponsive male in a vehicle located on VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival, law enforcement awoke the male operator who was later identified as Dylan Harlow. Dylan showed signs of impairment and was asked to undergo dexterities. After further investigation Dylan was subsequently placed under arrest and processed at the VSP Derby Barracks for DUI and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.