MSP Aviation Command Helicopter Performs Aerial Hoist Rescue Of Injured Swimmer From Gilpin’s Falls, North East Creek

July 24, 2021

(CECIL COUNTY MD) – Maryland State Police helped rescue a swimmer who was injured Friday afternoon in Cecil County.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 1, based at Martin State Airport, was dispatched to perform an aerial hoist rescue of a victim who sustained injuries after jumping between 20 and 30 feet off a rock into the water on North East Creek at Gilpin’s Falls. Due to the steep terrain, extended extraction time, and the nature of the victim’s injuries, a Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter was requested by the SYSCOM Duty Officer through Cecil County Fire Rescue to perform an aerial hoist rescue.

The Trooper 1 helicopter crew launched and once on scene, configured for an aerial hoist rescue while the pilots maneuvered the AW-139 helicopter into a steady 130-foot hover position above the creek along the tree line. North East Fire and EMS personnel provided patient care during the ground operations and assisted in preparing the patient.

The Trooper/Rescue Technician with medical equipment was lowered down to the scene to assess and prepare the patient for an aerial extraction using a Patient Extrication Platform (PEP) bag. The patient accompanied by the Trooper/Rescue Technician was hoisted up to the helicopter. Once the patient was secured inside the aircraft, Trooper 1 transitioned to its medevac role and provided advanced level medical care while en route to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970, and operates a fleet of ten helicopters from seven bases throughout Maryland on a 24/7/365 basis. Missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of rescues performed by the Aviation Command depends a great deal on the cooperative effort of local fire, rescue, EMS and law enforcement.

###

CONTACT: Lieutenant Nathan Wheelock – Commander, Helicopter Field Operations – 410-238-5804 or Lance Wood – Deputy, Director of Aviation – 410-238-5802