Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 7.23.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 414 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Local government: county regional justice facilities.
  • AB 496 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Cremation of veterans with the United States flag.
  • AB 633 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Partition of real property: Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act.
  • AB 687 by Assemblymember Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) – Joint powers authorities: Riverside County Housing Finance Trust.
  • AB 726 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Capital investment incentive program: qualified manufacturing facility: ad valorem property tax revenue allocation payments.
  • AB 845 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Disability retirement: COVID-19: presumption.
  • AB 856 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Pupil health: COVID-19 Youth Health Information Act.
  • AB 938 by Assemblymember Laurie Davies (R-Laguna Niguel) – Maintenance of the codes.
  • AB 978 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) – Mobilehome parks: rent caps.
  • AB 1475 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Law enforcement: social media.
  • AB 1593 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – State claims: California Victim Compensation Board: Government Claims Program.
  • SB 11 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – The California FAIR Plan Association: basic property insurance: exclusions.
  • SB 24 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Domestic violence: protective orders: information pertaining to a child.
  • SB 51 by Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) – Surplus residential property.
  • SB 219 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Property taxation: delinquent penalties and costs: cancellation: public health orders.
  • SB 258 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Aging.
  • SB 272 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – State government: gender-neutral terms: California Conservation Corps.
  • SB 283 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – Life and disability income insurance: HIV tests.
  • SB 374 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Protective orders: reproductive coercion.
  • SB 411 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Public Employees’ Retirement System: employment without reinstatement.
  • SB 427 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Water theft: enhanced penalties.
  • SB 437 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Local publicly owned electric utilities: integrated resource planning: transportation electrification.
  • SB 442 by Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) – School districts and community college districts: governing board elections: charter cities.
  • SB 461 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Unfair Competition Law: enforcement.
  • SB 479 by Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) – Local Government Renewable Energy Self-Generation Program.
  • SB 817 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Fire protection: Office of the State Fire Marshal: State Board of Fire Services: membership.

