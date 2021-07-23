Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 2700 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the 2700 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 8:49 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect produced a wooden dowel and struck the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended by responding units.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, 45 year-old Edward McNeil, Jr., of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.