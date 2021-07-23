Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 14th and Riggs Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 22, 2021, in the area of 14th and Riggs Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:21 pm, members of the Third District heard the sounds of gunshots and responded to the listed location. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims, both conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/WesCq5hTeCw

Anyone who can identify these suspects, and/or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.