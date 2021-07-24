Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B103051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at approximately 1638 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation; Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Scott A. Dana
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/23/2021, at approximately 1236 hours Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding a possible conditions of release violation. Investigation revealed on 07/22/2021, at approximately 1638 hours, Scott A. Dana, 52, of Springfield, Vermont violated court ordered conditions. Investigation also revealed Mr. Dana had an active arrest warrant. Mr. Dana was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Attached.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
