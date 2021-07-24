Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 143 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,141 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B103051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen                     

STATION: Westminster Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at approximately 1638 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation; Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Scott A. Dana                                 

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/23/2021, at approximately 1236 hours Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding a possible conditions of release violation. Investigation revealed on 07/22/2021, at approximately 1638 hours, Scott A. Dana, 52, of Springfield, Vermont violated court ordered conditions. Investigation also revealed Mr. Dana had an active arrest warrant. Mr. Dana was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 @ 1230 hours      

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Nathan Jensen

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks, Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

Phone: 802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.