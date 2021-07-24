Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B103051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at approximately 1638 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Springfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Conditions of Release Violation; Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Scott A. Dana

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/23/2021, at approximately 1236 hours Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a complaint regarding a possible conditions of release violation. Investigation revealed on 07/22/2021, at approximately 1638 hours, Scott A. Dana, 52, of Springfield, Vermont violated court ordered conditions. Investigation also revealed Mr. Dana had an active arrest warrant. Mr. Dana was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Attached.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathan Jensen

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks, Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

Phone: 802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691