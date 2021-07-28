Bestselling Author Liane Moriarty Talks about New Novel "Apples Never Fall" at Live Talks Los Angeles

Bestselling author Liane Moriarty will discuss her newest novel "Apples Never Fall" at Live Talks Los Angeles. "Apples Never Fall" launches Sept 14, the same day as Moriarty's appearance.

Writer of "Big Little Lies" follows up with a new thriller/family drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join New York Times bestselling author Liane Moriarty ("Big Little Lies") in a virtual conversation with Seija Rankin of Entertainment Weekly to celebrate the publication of Moriarty's newest page-turner "Apples Never Fall." Live Talks Los Angeles presents this event on Tuesday, September 14 at 6pmPT/9pmET. Admission includes a signed copy of Moriarty's novel and an access link to the program. Tickets and more information can be found at Live Talks Los Angeles.

"Big Little Lies," adapted as a series for HBO by David E. Kelley, starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz. The series was critically acclaimed and won eight Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes. Actress/producer Nicole Kidman and producer/writer David E. Kelley will reunite for another adaptation of a Moriarty bestseller. "Nine Perfect Strangers" premieres as an eight-part miniseries on Hulu on August 19, 2021. Starring alongside Kidman are Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Michael Shannon.

Readers of Moriarty's "Big Little Lies" and "Nine Perfect Strangers" will recognize the author's distinct mixture of family drama and thriller in her newest title "Apples Never Fall." This work focuses on themes of marriage, siblings, and how the people we love the most can hurt us the deepest.

"Apples Never Fall" features Stan and Joy Delaney who are the envy of their community with 50 years of marriage, the recent sale of their famed tennis academy and four grown children who were tennis stars in their own right. After a stranger knocks on Stan and Joy’s door, the children are alarmed when their parents take her in. Soon, their mom disappears, the stranger can't be found, and Stan is now a suspect. The Delaney children are shaken to their core and are forced to reckon with their family’s secrets.

Kirkus gives "Apples Never Fall" a starred review and says the novel "combines domestic realism and noirish mystery… Funny, sad, astute, occasionally creepy, and slyly irresistible." USA Today likens the book to "drinking a pink cosmo laced with arsenic."

Liane Moriarty is the author of the #1 New York Times bestsellers "Big Little Lies," "The Husband’s Secret," and "Truly Madly Guilty"; the New York Times bestsellers "Nine Perfect Strangers," "What Alice Forgot," and "The Last Anniversary," "The Hypnotist’s Love Story," and "Three Wishes." She lives in Sydney, Australia, with her husband and two children.

Seija Rankin is the Books Editor at Entertainment Weekly, where she oversees coverage of everything from literary fiction to celebrity memoirs.

Tickets are $38 and include a link to the virtual event on September 14 and video-on-demand access for 72 hours after the event, a signed copy of "Apples Never Fall" and shipping to US addresses.

ABOUT LIVE TALKS LOS ANGELES

Live Talks Los Angeles curates and produces on-stage conversations featuring writers, filmmakers, actors, musicians, humorists and comedians, chefs and thought leaders in business and science in various venues in Los Angeles. Live Talks Los Angeles launched in May 2010 at a local art gallery with 18 talks that year. Since its inception, LTLA has presented over 350 events, and its videos have been seen in 156 countries with over 15 million views via YouTube, Vimeo and also on Facebook.

Please visit www.livetalksla.org for more information.