Public Notice: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity in Prince George’s County (Monday, July 26)

July 23, 2021

Spraying Planned for Evening of Monday, July 26

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas of West Lanham Hills, Hanson Oaks, and Landover Hills due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases.

Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned for the evening of Monday, July 26, within a one-mile radius of the intersection of Annapolis Road and Veterans Parkway.

Spraying will occur after 7:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, spraying will be rescheduled for the next available evening. Any existing spray exemptions in the area will be temporarily suspended.

Mosquito Control personnel will use a permethrin-based solution that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. However, out of an abundance of caution, the department recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.

While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that residents take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites. These measures include:

Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing

Wear insect repellents according to product labels

Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)

Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables

Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water

Remove or empty all water-holding containers

All Marylanders are encouraged to follow the MDA’s Twitter feed @MdAgMosquito that will post unscheduled spray events and other timely information about mosquito control in Maryland. Routine spray program schedules are available by county on the program’s website.

For more information, please call MDA’s Mosquito Control Program at 410-841-5870.

