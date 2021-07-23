Consolidated Machine and Welding expands in Hannibal, creating 30 new jobs

Today, Consolidated Machine and Welding announced it will expand its facility in Hannibal, investing $4.3 million and creating 30 new jobs in the area.

“We’re excited to see Consolidated Machine and Welding grow in Hannibal,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This new facility brings good-paying jobs and opportunities for our citizens in Northeast Missouri. Businesses often find success in Missouri due to our business-friendly climate and central location, and our state continues to grow thanks to manufacturing facilities like this one.”

Consolidated Machine and Welding is a full service metal fabrication shop that provides state-of-the-art laser technology for customized products. The company’s expansion includes the purchase of a vacant building in Hannibal, which will allow for expanded powder coating, assembly, and warehousing capabilities.

“Consolidated Machine and Welding has consistently expanded over the course of more than 25 years,” said Andy Fishback, President of Consolidated Machine and Welding. “We are fortunate to be in the Northeast Missouri region, which offers great opportunities and labor resources. We are committed to growth and expansion, which is made possible through our relationship with public economic development partnerships.”

“Consolidated Machine and Welding has been a great corporate citizen in Hannibal for many years and I appreciate their continued investment in the community,” said Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council. “An investment of this magnitude is a real testament to the quality of our workforce and speaks to the economic vitality of the region. This project is a great example of the importance of public/private partnerships and what can be accomplished when we work together.”

“It’s great to see this Missouri business find success and experience growth,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Consolidated Machine and Welding’s expansion demonstrates that our state is a prime location for business. With a world-class workforce and a well-established manufacturing industry, businesses like this will continue to thrive in Missouri.”

For their expansion, Consolidated Machine and Welding used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

