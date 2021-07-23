Popular Livingston Parish Based Podcast, Local Leaders: The Podcast is now a part of the iHeart Radio Lineup
Local Leaders: The Podcast is a Livingston Parish, Louisiana video and audio podcast that focuses on small businesses in the area.
Jim Chapman, host of Local Leaders: The Podcast is an award-winning blogger and podcast host.
One of LLTP's recent episodes with Payton Courtney of Aydell Lane Spa in Walker, Louisiana received over 23k views in a matter of hours.
You can now listen to the small business podcast on the number 1 radio platform in the country.
Learn insights from business owners and leaders in the Livingston Parish and Baton Rouge areas each week.
It's not often that you see a podcast with an explicitly local focus, but Local Leaders: The Podcast is one of those exceptions. Hosted by Jim Chapman, he works closely with his team to create the show for Livingston Parish and surrounding areas.
But the show isn't just about their business and entrepreneurship. Sure, that's a large portion of the show, but each episode is also paired with personal stories from the guests concerning their childhood, family, and business experiences.
"Every business owner has a story," Chapman says. "And I want to tell those stories. Those stories are what motivated them to start their business. Those stories are what make them such a success today. Those stories should be heard."
Chapman has hosted over 80 shows since the podcast began in January of 2020, and he's not planning on stopping anytime soon. "Every episode I do is a fun learning experience," Chapman says. "I'm constantly learning business strategies and improving my storytelling abilities."
With nearly 7.5K subscribers and right at 400K views, it's safe to say that Local Leaders: The Podcast is off to a great start!
The podcast gives listeners a closer look at local businesses while also introducing you to Jim Chapman. It's an intimate look at real people who happen to be running businesses in the area.
Jim Chapman, the show's host and producer, is a 25 year resident of Denham Springs, has spent over 20 years promoting local, family-owned businesses.
Through his popular blog and podcast, Jim contributes to his community’s growth and the business owners who support it.
Jim’s catchphrase and belief that “Every Business Owner Has a Story” has attracted a large local and worldwide following with listeners and viewers in over 20 different countries.
In October 2020, Jim was thrilled when he learned that his podcast had been ranked 48th globally by Podcast Magazine. He credits Local Leaders: The Podcast's success to attracting listeners with exciting content and engaging interviews with leaders from in and around the Livingston Parish area.
But it's not just Jim and his show's guests that have reaped the podcast’s success. The show's sponsors have significantly benefited from the podcast's audience.
After seeing the show’s quick success, Chapman realized that there was a demand for podcasts in the area. So he opened Envision Podcast Studio Rentals, a studio that provides local businesses with the tools and equipment needed to produce their own podcasts.
Envision offers podcasting packages that are custom-tailored to customers’ needs and goals—offering everything from studio time rental, audio production, podcast coaching, and, (through his partnership with local digital marketing agency BlakSheep Creative) websites, SEO, and other digital marketing services that podcasters need to get their shows heard by the masses.
"We're all about building a community," Chapman says. "I want to provide the tools for our businesses so that they can get their stories out there."
"Local Leaders: The Podcast has had a positive effect not just on me, but on all of our sponsors," Chapman said. "That is why we are so excited about this new partnership with iHeart Media as it will allow us to share Local Leaders' message to even more people that matter."
You can catch Local Leaders: The Podcast by visiting the show’s website or listening on iHeart Radio.
Don't forget to share your comments by calling (225) 445-5520 or emailing jim@localleadersthepodcast.com.
