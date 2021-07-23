Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert VT RT 78 between Jonergrin Dr and Louie's Landing

The roadway is now clear and both lanes of traffic are open. Please expect delays and drive carefully.

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 78 is experiencing delays in the area between Jonergin Dr and Louie's landing in Swanton due to a crash.  

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you,

 

Pam

 

 

 

