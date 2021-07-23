Mega Millions® Jackpot Jumps to $140 Million!

Powerball® climbs to $174 million; Mississippi Match 5 grows to $65,000

JACKSON, MISS. –Just in time for the weekend! All three jackpots for Mega Millions, Powerball and Mississippi Match 5 are rising, yet again!

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot (the 13th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $140 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot (the 12th draw for the current jackpot) is presently an estimated $174 million.

The jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $65,000. This is the fourth draw for the current jackpot.

If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Tuesday, July 27, drawing is anticipated to roll to $70,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000, which is based on sales.

Last week, a lucky Mississippi Match 5 player won the $85,000 jackpot for the July 15 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at C & J Quick Stop located at 400 Henderson Ave. in Pass Christian. That winner has not yet come forward and has 180 days from the July 15 draw date to claim.

Reminder!

In late August, Powerball is adding Monday night drawings to its current lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings. Starting Sunday, August 22, players will be able to purchase tickets for Monday night draws. The first Monday night drawing will occur on Monday, August 23.

