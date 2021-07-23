Inaugural Greenville FunFest is on August 15, 2021
We're bringing a FunFest to Greenville, SC and the community is EXCITED!
We are super excited to bring Greenville FunFest to the Greenville community. The event was supposed to take place in 2020, so we are thankful to be able to bring the community together in 2021.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, August 15, 2021, the community will gather for a day of fun, food, and festivities to celebrate a cruelty-free lifestyle, a cleaner environment, and a healthier planet. The goal of the event is to educate the public about the benefits of adopting plant-based choices and to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Greenville area and beyond. This event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos and Triangle Vegfest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as Superieur Electrolytes, Latin Flavorz Food, We Got the Beets Food Truck, and Jenauri’s Vegan Bakery while listening to live music and the children play in our Family Fun Zone. Over 45 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on the event Facebook page or our website, greenvillefunfest.com.
This is the first vegan festival in Greenville, SC. “We are super excited to bring Greenville FunFest to the Greenville community”, Event Producer, Helene Greenberg shares. “The event was supposed to take place in 2020, so we are thankful to be able to bring the community together in 2021.”
Saffron Sponsor, Wild Earth will be in attendance with giveaways and treats for everyone’s fur kids. “The treats are so good that humans love them too”, says Mike May, a member of the marketing team for Wild Earth. Our animal friends need to stay home for the event unless they are a service animal, but you can definitely pick up delicious treats to give to them when you get home from the festival.
Greenville FunFest will take place, rain or shine, from 11am – 5pm. The event is outdoors, but covered at West End Events at Fluor Field, 935 S. Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Admission is $10 ahead of the event and is encouraged to help our vendors gauge how much to bring/prepare, $15 at the door. College students are $5. Children with an adult paid admission are free. For $25, you can get a VIP ticket and receive an upgraded goodie bag of samples, a t-shirt, a live Zoom call with Dr. Michael Greger (in September), and first entry to the venue at 10:30am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat. All are welcome to our events and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items. Free water, provided by Chef Joseph’s Alkaline Water, will also be available.
