VCCC and Hermandad Mexicana Nacional coordinate Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic for underserved community residents
EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Fernando Valley has the honor of being home to immigrants from all over the world who have created families, pursued careers, and created to our society in immeasurable ways. The COVID-19 Pandemic has made life immeasurably harder for vulnerable immigrants. Some immigrants fear that information taken during vaccinations could be turned over to authorities, and they have been hesitant to seek out vaccines, while those language barriers or English as their second language may find it difficult to access them.
To overcome these barriers on Saturday, July 24, 2021, Valley Care Community Consortium (VCCC) is partnering with Hermandad Mexicana Nacional in coordinating a Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic from its Panorama City location at 7915 Van Nuys Boulevard, Panorama City, CA 91402. Hosting the Vaccine Clinic from Hermandad Mexicana Nacional should alleviate some of the warranted anxiety community residents have while seeking COVID-19 Vaccination.
For more than 40 years, Hermandad Mexicana Nacional has strengthened and provided support to the immigrant community. The organization is dedicated to providing services and protecting the needs and rights of Spanish-speaking immigrants. With more than offices in Los Angeles County, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, and San Diego, Hermandad Mexicana Nacional has become a prestigious organization in citizenship and immigration services. It will be promoting the Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic throughout all of its locations.
Valley Care Community Consortium (VCCC) is supporting this significant community-based event. Founded in 1994, VCCC serves the San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valley’s as the health and mental health planning collaborative. Equity drives our mission, and we were founded to further health care access for the uninsured and underinsured.
As part of this work, we are supporting Los Angeles County COVID-19 Equity program as Community Outreach & Education Grantees. Effective community outreach utilizes grassroots models of engagement to ensure accurate and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, especially those who are most impacted. The Northeast San Fernando Valley is chronically underserved, and just 38 percent of community residents within North Hills, Pacoima, Panorama City, and Van Nuys are fully vaccinated . This is a stark comparison to affluent San Fernando Valley cities of Encino, Porter Ranch, and Sherman Oaks where 52 percent of community residents are fully vaccinated. The unequitable rate of fully vaccinated community residents results in greater rates of adverse outcomes, hospitalizations, and deaths1.
In an effort to meet community residents in non-traditional settings, VCCC has secured participation of a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Mobile Clinic to provide vaccine at the Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic. The two vaccines that will be administered are Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.
VCCC’s Community Advocate Team will be on-hand to support registration, provide important after-care instructions, and describe activities that are safer for fully vaccinated community residents to participate in. VCCC will be distributing hygiene kits and health education incentives to the first 100 community residents vaccinated at the Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic.
VCCC is requesting in-kind support from for-profit partners that will be distributed directly to community residents on the day of the Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic. To learn how your organization can contribute, please contact Scott Brumer, Director, VCCC, by email at scott.brumer@valleyccc.org or phone at (818) 800-6167.
Scott Brumer
